First Alert Weather: Back to the 80s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We are waking up to temperatures in the 50s inland and 60s along the coast.
- A few areas of patchy fog are possible this morning through 8-9 am.
- An isolated shower is possible this afternoon/evening, mainly inland.
- Most neighborhoods won’t see rain.
- Highs today will range from the mid 70s along the coast the lower to mid 80s well inland.
- Highs gradually warm through the middle and upper 80s by the weekend. Slightly increasing humidity, too.
- An isolated shower is possible each day, but rain will not be widespread or significant.
- Another cold front looks to arrive Monday with a few showers and a slight dip in temperatures.
- The Easter weekend will be warm with many dry hours. A few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday.
TODAY: Patchy AM fog. Partly cloudy with an isolated inland shower. HIGH: 80
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, isolated afternoon shower. 60/84
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and a few isolated afternoon showers. 60/82
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, isolated afternoon shower. 62/83
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, isolated afternoon shower. 64/86
EASTER SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, isolated afternoon showers. 64/84
MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. 65/75
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