First Alert Weather: Back to the 80s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We are waking up to temperatures in the 50s inland and 60s along the coast.

A few areas of patchy fog are possible this morning through 8-9 am.

An isolated shower is possible this afternoon/evening, mainly inland.

Most neighborhoods won’t see rain.

Highs today will range from the mid 70s along the coast the lower to mid 80s well inland.

Highs gradually warm through the middle and upper 80s by the weekend. Slightly increasing humidity, too.

An isolated shower is possible each day, but rain will not be widespread or significant.

Another cold front looks to arrive Monday with a few showers and a slight dip in temperatures.

The Easter weekend will be warm with many dry hours. A few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: Patchy AM fog. Partly cloudy with an isolated inland shower. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, isolated afternoon shower. 60/84

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and a few isolated afternoon showers. 60/82

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, isolated afternoon shower. 62/83

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, isolated afternoon shower. 64/86

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, isolated afternoon showers. 64/84

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. 65/75

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