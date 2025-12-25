FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beautiful through the weekend before it gets cold again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- It’s a sunny and pleasant start to Christmas Day
- A few clouds are drifting into NE Florida from the north
- We’ll get up near 80 degrees this afternoon, still with plenty of sun
- Heads up for some patchy fog early Friday
- Friday through the weekend looks fabulous
- Daytime highs get to 80, with morning lows cool but not too cold in the 50s
- A strong cold front moves through late Monday
- There may be a brief shower with the frontal passage on Monday evening
- Morning lows tumble down into the 40s and 30s, including for the New Year
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant. High: 79
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog, Cool. Low: 53
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Nice. 53/80
SATURDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 56/80
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. 57/80
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower Late. 59/78
TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Much Cooler. 40/58
NEW YEAR’S EVE: AM Inland Frost, Mostly Sunny. 35/59
