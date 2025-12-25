FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beautiful through the weekend before it gets cold again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

It’s a sunny and pleasant start to Christmas Day

A few clouds are drifting into NE Florida from the north

We’ll get up near 80 degrees this afternoon, still with plenty of sun

Heads up for some patchy fog early Friday

Friday through the weekend looks fabulous

Daytime highs get to 80, with morning lows cool but not too cold in the 50s

A strong cold front moves through late Monday

There may be a brief shower with the frontal passage on Monday evening

Morning lows tumble down into the 40s and 30s, including for the New Year

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant. High: 79

TONIGHT: Patchy Fog, Cool. Low: 53

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Nice. 53/80

SATURDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 56/80

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. 57/80

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower Late. 59/78

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Much Cooler. 40/58

NEW YEAR’S EVE: AM Inland Frost, Mostly Sunny. 35/59

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️