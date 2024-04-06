First Alert Weather: Beautiful weekend ahead in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a beautiful weekend for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.
Here’s what you can expect:
- Temperatures will warm from the 40s and 50s early Saturday morning into the upper 60s/low 70s Saturday afternoon under abundant sunshine.
- Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday but a couple of degrees warmer in the afternoon.
- Partly cloudy skies are expected Monday afternoon, but there should be decent local viewing conditions for the partial solar eclipse in the afternoon.
- We’re back into the 80s next week with rain, and probably some storms, returning Thursday.
