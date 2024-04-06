First Alert Weather: Beautiful weekend ahead in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a beautiful weekend for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

Here’s what you can expect:

Temperatures will warm from the 40s and 50s early Saturday morning into the upper 60s/low 70s Saturday afternoon under abundant sunshine.

Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday but a couple of degrees warmer in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Monday afternoon, but there should be decent local viewing conditions for the partial solar eclipse in the afternoon.

We’re back into the 80s next week with rain, and probably some storms, returning Thursday.





