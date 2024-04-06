Local

First Alert Weather: Beautiful weekend ahead in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

By Trevor Gibbs, Action News Jax
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a beautiful weekend for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

Here’s what you can expect:

  • Temperatures will warm from the 40s and 50s early Saturday morning into the upper 60s/low 70s Saturday afternoon under abundant sunshine.
  • Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday but a couple of degrees warmer in the afternoon.
  • Partly cloudy skies are expected Monday afternoon, but there should be decent local viewing conditions for the partial solar eclipse in the afternoon.
  • We’re back into the 80s next week with rain, and probably some storms, returning Thursday.


