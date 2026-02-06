Local

First Alert Weather: Chilly morning before a sunny day ahead

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking an inland freeze along with some patchy frost this morning.

  • Sunny skies throughout the day today.
  • Winds pick up out of the west today
    • W 15-25 mph, gusting to 30 mph midday and afternoon.
  • Highs today only in the lower 60s.
  • Saturday will be sunny with highs in the lower 60s.
  • Patchy inland frost again on Sunday AM.
  • Wildfire risk remains high today.

TODAY: AM inland patchy frost and freeze. Sunny. HIGH: 62

TONIGHT: Clear. LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Sunny. 40/62

SUNDAY: Patchy AM frost. Sunny. 34/65

MONDAY: Sunny. 40/71

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 45/73

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. 52/78

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 52/74

