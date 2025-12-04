First Alert Weather: Chilly morning, Tracking rain for parts of the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Dry local roads.

Some patchy frost possible in Inland SE Georgia.

Highs today only in the lower to mid 60s in Jacksonville as clouds increase.

A few sprinkles or late day isolated showers are likely in SE Georgia today/tonight.

Friday will feature a few isolated showers in NE Florida and a few showers in SE Georgia.

Warmer in the lower to mid 70s in Jacksonville.

A few showers are likely on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday looks wet with periods of rain.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated SE Georgia sprinkle/light shower. HIGH: 64

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few SE Georgia showers. LOW: 51

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, warmer. Isolated PM shower. 51/76

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. 59/67

SUNDAY: Rain. 56/67

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. 49/66

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 43/59

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 36/67

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️