First Alert Weather: Chilly start to the work week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking temperatures in the 30s and 40s inland and lower 50s along the coast.
- Jackets needed this morning headed into the office!
- Highs today only in the upper 50s in Jacksonville.
- Skies will be partly cloudy and dry.
- Overnight, we drop to the upper 30s to lower 40s inland.
- Some spots may touch freezing in Inland SE Georgia.
- Some inland frost possible tomorrow through sunrise northwest of Jacksonville.
- A few showers arrive Wednesday afternoon and night.
- Another big cool down arrives Friday morning.
- Widespread frost/freeze to end the week.
TODAY: Much cooler. Partly cloudy. High: 57
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Chilly. Low: 41 (Inland SE Georgia freeze)
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, Isolated PM showers. 45/62
THURSDAY: Clearing & cool. 42/56
FRIDAY: AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny & chilly. 28/56
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 33/65
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 38/58
