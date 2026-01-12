Local

First Alert Weather: Chilly start to the work week

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking temperatures in the 30s and 40s inland and lower 50s along the coast.

  • Jackets needed this morning headed into the office!
  • Highs today only in the upper 50s in Jacksonville.
  • Skies will be partly cloudy and dry.
  • Overnight, we drop to the upper 30s to lower 40s inland.
    • Some spots may touch freezing in Inland SE Georgia.
    • Some inland frost possible tomorrow through sunrise northwest of Jacksonville.
  • A few showers arrive Wednesday afternoon and night.
  • Another big cool down arrives Friday morning.
    • Widespread frost/freeze to end the week.

TODAY: Much cooler. Partly cloudy. High: 57

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Chilly. Low: 41 (Inland SE Georgia freeze)

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, Isolated PM showers. 45/62

THURSDAY: Clearing & cool. 42/56

FRIDAY: AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny & chilly. 28/56

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 33/65

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 38/58

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: January 12, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

