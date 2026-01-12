First Alert Weather: Chilly start to the work week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking temperatures in the 30s and 40s inland and lower 50s along the coast.

Jackets needed this morning headed into the office!

Highs today only in the upper 50s in Jacksonville.

Skies will be partly cloudy and dry.

Overnight, we drop to the upper 30s to lower 40s inland.

Some spots may touch freezing in Inland SE Georgia.



Some inland frost possible tomorrow through sunrise northwest of Jacksonville.

A few showers arrive Wednesday afternoon and night.

Another big cool down arrives Friday morning.

Widespread frost/freeze to end the week.

TODAY: Much cooler. Partly cloudy. High: 57

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Chilly. Low: 41 (Inland SE Georgia freeze)

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, Isolated PM showers. 45/62

THURSDAY: Clearing & cool. 42/56

FRIDAY: AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny & chilly. 28/56

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 33/65

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 38/58

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: January 12, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️