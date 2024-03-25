First Alert Weather: Cloudy but pleasant while we await mid-week rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Approaching the evening hours on Monday, the First Alert Weather Team says clouds will continue to streak in off the ocean.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Where it’s sunny in Northeast Florida south of Interstate 10, temperatures are well into the 70s.

Things stay quiet overnight on Monday with mild temperatures on either side of 60 degrees.

Tuesday is expected to be warmer but still a little cloudy at times.

A line of showers and storms will push into Wednesday. Some spots may get an inch of rain and flooding may be a concern, primarily inland.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Rain gets out of the area early Thursday and drops the temperatures slightly.

First Alert Weather Team meteorologist Corey Simma said we warm back up and stay sunny through Easter Weekend -- “looks great!”

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Here’s is a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Low: 61

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Low: 82

WED: Cloudy & Humid, Scattered Showers & Storms. 63/80

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

THU: Morning Showers, Clearing. 60/76

FRI: Mostly Sunny. 47/71

SAT: Sunny & Nice! 47/77

EASTER: Mostly Sunny. 50/82

MON: Partly Cloudy & Warm. 56/85

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.