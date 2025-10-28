FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cloudy with temperatures in the 60s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

**Next cold front arrives Wednesday night**

Cloudy and cool tonight with some mist early in the evening.

We’ll get some breaks in the clouds on Wednesday, helping to warm temperatures well into the 70s ahead of the next cold front, which arrives Wednesday night with a brief shower but not significant rain.

Cooler air will follow through Thursday into Friday and into the weekend. Overnight lows will dip in the 30s well inland early Friday and early Saturday with highs only in the 60s to low 70s.

A nice fall weekend ahead.

TROPICS:

Melissa made a historical Category 5 landfall on the coast of Jamaica during the noon hour on Tuesday… Eastern Cuba on Wednesday… SE Bahamas Wednesday night/early Thursday, and Bermuda by Thursday night/early Friday. No local impacts and far east of the U.S. East Coast. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert Weather Team 7-day forecast:

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with an isolated evening shower NE Florida/Jacksonville… scattered showers SE Georgia Low: 54

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High: 75

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing. Low: 51

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a brief shower late day/early evening. High: 70

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and cooler. 43/67

SATURDAY: Sunny. 41/71

SUNDAY: Sunny. 48/73

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 49/73

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 55/75

