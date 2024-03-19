First Alert Weather: Cold night ahead for the Jacksonville area with some inland frost

The Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia area is forecast to see near-record lows and some light frost Wednesday.

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team says you can expect:

Some light frost by Wednesday morning for areas well inland – near & west of U.S. 301 including far Western Duval County.

Near-record lows: The Jacksonville record for Wednesday morning at Jacksonville International Airport is 34 degrees, set in 1923.

A beautiful Wednesday will follow with sunny skies, less wind, and afternoon temperatures warming some 30-40 degrees, reaching the low 70s.

Clouds will increase Thursday afternoon ahead of the next storm system that will bring rain Friday and a few lingering showers into Saturday as cooler temps. return.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.