First Alert Weather: Cold night ahead with widespread freeze & some frost

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Near record cold tonight with lows in the 20s near/west of I-95 to the low 30s at the beaches.
  • Still chilly Tuesday, but at least a lot of sun & less wind with highs in the 50s.
  • Still cold enough for at least an inland light freeze/frost early Wednesday, then a warming trend with afternoon highs in the lower 70s.
  • A very high wildfire danger + high pollen counts will continue all week long.
  • Warmer temps. the rest of the week with a partly sunny sky, Thursday before clouds move in Friday, along with a few showers but – unfortunately – not a lot of rain.  Highs will reach well into the 70s.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 28 (record=27/1989)
  • TUESDAY: Sunny & chilly but less wind. High: 56
  • TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear & cold with a freeze west of I-95… patchy frost to near the coast. Low: 35
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, much milder.  High: 72
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 46/78
  • FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 56/76
  • SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 56/72
  • SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. 51/73
  • MONDAY: Partly cloudy & breezy. 52/69

