First Alert Weather: Cold night ahead with widespread freeze & some frost

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Near record cold tonight with lows in the 20s near/west of I-95 to the low 30s at the beaches.

Still chilly Tuesday, but at least a lot of sun & less wind with highs in the 50s.

Still cold enough for at least an inland light freeze/frost early Wednesday, then a warming trend with afternoon highs in the lower 70s.

A very high wildfire danger + high pollen counts will continue all week long.

Warmer temps. the rest of the week with a partly sunny sky, Thursday before clouds move in Friday, along with a few showers but – unfortunately – not a lot of rain. Highs will reach well into the 70s.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 28 (record=27/1989)

Partly cloudy. Low: 28 (record=27/1989) TUESDAY: Sunny & chilly but less wind. High: 56

Sunny & chilly but less wind. High: 56 TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear & cold with a freeze west of I-95… patchy frost to near the coast. Low: 35

Clear & cold with a freeze west of I-95… patchy frost to near the coast. Low: 35 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, much milder. High: 72

Partly sunny, much milder. High: 72 THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 46/78

Partly sunny. 46/78 FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 56/76

Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 56/76 SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 56/72

Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 56/72 SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. 51/73

Mostly cloudy. 51/73 MONDAY: Partly cloudy & breezy. 52/69

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood