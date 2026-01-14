Local

First Alert Weather: Cold snap to bring the coldest temps. of the season so far

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Some more light rain will return to the area after midnight tonight, but amounts will barely be measurable.  The light rain is ahead of a cold front that will bring clearing skies Thursday, gusty winds & temps. That just makes it into the 50s.
  • Thursday night/early Friday will be COLD.  Lows in the 20s inland to the low 30s at the beaches, resulting in a widespread frost & freeze all the way to the beaches.
  • Friday will be sunny but chilly with a primarily inland frost/light freeze Friday night.
  • Saturday will be nice with partly sunny skies & temps. surging to near 65 degrees.
  • But the next strong cold front will quickly approach, bringing clouds & showers for Sunday, followed by another cold snap with a widespread freeze & frost by early Monday.
  • Rain may mix with a few snow flurries or light sleet across inland SE Georgia – Blackshear, Waycross & Nahunta Sunday, but no local accumulations are expected.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Clouds moving back in with some light rain after midnight. Low: 42
  • THURSDAY: Clouds early then partly sunny/windy/cold.  High: 53
  • THURSDAY NIGHT: Cold with a widespread freeze & frost… clear. Low: 25
  • FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 56
  • SATURDAY: Inland frost/light freeze… partly cloudy. 33/65
  • SUNDAY: Clouds/showers/chilly.  46/52
  • MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY: Freeze/frost early… mostly sunny, chilly.  27/53
  • TUESDAY: Inland frost/freeze early… partly sunny/breezy/chilly. 30/56
  • WEDNESDAY: Inland frost early… partly sunny/breezy/chilly. 32/57

