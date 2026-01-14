First Alert Weather: Cold snap to bring the coldest temps. of the season so far

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Some more light rain will return to the area after midnight tonight, but amounts will barely be measurable. The light rain is ahead of a cold front that will bring clearing skies Thursday, gusty winds & temps. That just makes it into the 50s.

Thursday night/early Friday will be COLD. Lows in the 20s inland to the low 30s at the beaches, resulting in a widespread frost & freeze all the way to the beaches.

Friday will be sunny but chilly with a primarily inland frost/light freeze Friday night.

Saturday will be nice with partly sunny skies & temps. surging to near 65 degrees.

But the next strong cold front will quickly approach, bringing clouds & showers for Sunday, followed by another cold snap with a widespread freeze & frost by early Monday.

Rain may mix with a few snow flurries or light sleet across inland SE Georgia – Blackshear, Waycross & Nahunta Sunday, but no local accumulations are expected.

TONIGHT: Clouds moving back in with some light rain after midnight. Low: 42

