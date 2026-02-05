Local

First Alert Weather: Damp morning roads before a cooler and breezy afternoon

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking damp local roads for the morning commute after overnight rain.

  • Rain ending before the bulk of the AM commute.
  • Winds pick up out of the northwest today
    • NE 15-20 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph midday and afternoon.
  • Mostly cloudy skies this morning will thin a bit as we go into the afternoon.
  • Highs today only in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
  • An inland frost/freeze returns Friday morning.
  • Friday will be windy and mostly sunny.
  • Wildfire risk remains high today and tomorrow.

TODAY: A few showers early, then becoming partly cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 54

TONIGHT: Turning mostly clear. Inland frost / freeze. LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Inland AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny and windy. 30/62

SATURDAY: Sunny. 37/65

SUNDAY: Sunny. 37/65

MONDAY: Sunny. 43/71

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/73

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. 52/78

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read