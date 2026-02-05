First Alert Weather: Damp morning roads before a cooler and breezy afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking damp local roads for the morning commute after overnight rain.
- Rain ending before the bulk of the AM commute.
- Winds pick up out of the northwest today
- NE 15-20 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph midday and afternoon.
- Mostly cloudy skies this morning will thin a bit as we go into the afternoon.
- Highs today only in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
- An inland frost/freeze returns Friday morning.
- Friday will be windy and mostly sunny.
- Wildfire risk remains high today and tomorrow.
TODAY: A few showers early, then becoming partly cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 54
TONIGHT: Turning mostly clear. Inland frost / freeze. LOW: 33
FRIDAY: Inland AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny and windy. 30/62
SATURDAY: Sunny. 37/65
SUNDAY: Sunny. 37/65
MONDAY: Sunny. 43/71
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/73
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. 52/78
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️