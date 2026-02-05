First Alert Weather: Damp morning roads before a cooler and breezy afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking damp local roads for the morning commute after overnight rain.

Rain ending before the bulk of the AM commute.

Winds pick up out of the northwest today

NE 15-20 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph midday and afternoon.

Mostly cloudy skies this morning will thin a bit as we go into the afternoon.

Highs today only in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

An inland frost/freeze returns Friday morning.

Friday will be windy and mostly sunny.

Wildfire risk remains high today and tomorrow.

TODAY: A few showers early, then becoming partly cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 54

TONIGHT: Turning mostly clear. Inland frost / freeze. LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Inland AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny and windy. 30/62

SATURDAY: Sunny. 37/65

SUNDAY: Sunny. 37/65

MONDAY: Sunny. 43/71

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/73

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. 52/78

