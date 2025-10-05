Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: More quick downpours today as high tides continue

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with occasional quick-moving showers, breezy conditions, and highs near 80°F. Expect some wet roads, but also plenty of dry breaks.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • Sunday morning, a few quickly moving showers are streaming in off the Atlantic. Some roads are wet.
  • Sunday will feature higher rain coverage than Saturday, but there will still be plenty of dry time mixed in, especially through parts of the afternoon.
  • Because showers are moving quickly, rain totals will generally be an inch or less on Sunday. Little to no flood threat.
  • Temperatures will be limited to near 80 degrees thanks to the onshore wind, clouds, and occasional showers.
  • Additional quickly moving showers are likely Monday morning and afternoon, with an embedded thunderstorm or two possible.
  • Showers and an isolated storm could be close to EverBank Stadium Monday night, but they should be winding down and/or moving more inland by the evening. 
  • Higher high tides continue with the onshore flow and an approaching full moon.
  • Some signals of cooler, fall-like weather in the next two weeks.

TROPICS:

  • A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic is likely to develop into the next named storm of the season (Jerry). This currently poses no threat to land.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with occasional gusty downpours. HIGH: 80

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few coastal showers. LOW: 70

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with occasional gusty downpours. 70/82

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer, a few showers. 71/85

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and nice. 69/85

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, a few showers. 68/84

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy, scattered showers. 69/81

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy, scattered showers. 65/82

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: October 5, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

