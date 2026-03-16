FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain and storms move out, cold temperatures move in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — RIGHT NOW: Heavy and strong bands of storms are moving quickly east and northeast across the area.

Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

Rain and storms will come to a quick end from west to east by early this evening, followed by clearing overnight and much colder temps. By early Tuesday, temperatures will be in the 30s with wind chills in the upper 20s to low 30s – bundle up!

A couple of chilly days for Tuesday-Wednesday, but with plenty of sun. Highs Tue. will only be in the upper 50s – nearly 20 degrees below average. Lows by early Wednesday will fall into the low to mid 30s with some frost near and west of I-95 in particular. Highs will then reach the low to mid-60s on Wednesday.

A warming trend with dry conditions will continue the rest of the week into the upcoming weekend, with highs in the upper 60s on Thursday, mid-70s on Friday, and the low to mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain and storms ending early, followed by clearing, turning much colder. Low: 36

TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy, and chilly. High: 57

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with some frost near/west of I-95. Low: 34

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 63

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 45/68

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. 45/74

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 48/81

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 55/84

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 55/84

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