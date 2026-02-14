Local

First Alert Weather Day Sunday for fire risk and afternoon storms

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • Sunday will be very warm and breezy ahead of a cold front. The combination of these factors, plus our ongoing extreme drought, will cause any fires that do develop to spread rapidly on Sunday. 
  • We will all see some relief with afternoon/evening rain/storms on Sunday, but a few of the storms could be strong or severe. The main hazards will be gusty winds (a few 40+ mph) and an isolated tornado. Lightning is also a hazard and could ignite new fires. Widespread rain totals of around 1″ are expected.
  • Sunday rain onset timing (subject to additional refinement):
    • 12-2 PM Inland SE GA (Waycross)
    • 1-3 PM Inland NE FL (Lake City)
    • 3-6 PM Jacksonville Metro
    • 4-8 PM Palatka to St. Augustine
    • 6-9 PM Daytona Beach
  • Saturday will be really nice. We start in the 40s and 50s and finish in the 70s (60s along the coast). Plenty of sunshine, passing clouds, and dry. 
  • Valentine’s plans Saturday evening will feature quiet weather.
  • High levels of pine and cedar pollen continue, with oak pollen on the rise. 
  • Following Sunday’s front, we are dry and increasingly warm into next week.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and nice. HIGH: 73 (60s at the beaches)

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. LOW: 59

SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Warm and windy, afternoon/evening rain/storms. HIGH 81

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, cooler, lingering morning shower. 59/66

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/71

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 50/79

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 52/80

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 56/81

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: Saturday, February 14, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

