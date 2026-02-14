First Alert Weather Day Sunday for fire risk and afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Sunday will be very warm and breezy ahead of a cold front. The combination of these factors, plus our ongoing extreme drought, will cause any fires that do develop to spread rapidly on Sunday.

We will all see some relief with afternoon/evening rain/storms on Sunday, but a few of the storms could be strong or severe. The main hazards will be gusty winds (a few 40+ mph) and an isolated tornado. Lightning is also a hazard and could ignite new fires. Widespread rain totals of around 1″ are expected.

Sunday rain onset timing (subject to additional refinement):

12-2 PM Inland SE GA (Waycross)



1-3 PM Inland NE FL (Lake City)



3-6 PM Jacksonville Metro



4-8 PM Palatka to St. Augustine



6-9 PM Daytona Beach

Saturday will be really nice. We start in the 40s and 50s and finish in the 70s (60s along the coast). Plenty of sunshine, passing clouds, and dry.

Valentine’s plans Saturday evening will feature quiet weather.

High levels of pine and cedar pollen continue, with oak pollen on the rise.

Following Sunday’s front, we are dry and increasingly warm into next week.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and nice. HIGH: 73 (60s at the beaches)

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. LOW: 59

SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Warm and windy, afternoon/evening rain/storms. HIGH 81

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, cooler, lingering morning shower. 59/66

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/71

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 50/79

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 52/80

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 56/81

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: Saturday, February 14, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️