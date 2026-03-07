FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Very warm weekend with some needed rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

Temperatures are mild Saturday morning in the 60s with some patchy fog. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies are across the region.

The area will quickly warm through the 80s in the afternoon with an isolated shower possible during the afternoon and evening, shifting inland with time.

Great weather for the Gate River Run Saturday morning.

Sunday will be a little warmer with middle to upper 80s in the afternoon, near record highs.

Rain and storm chances are higher Sunday, with a few widely scattered showers/storms possible Sunday afternoon.

Very warm days through the upcoming week with the next chance of rain Thursday as a cold front passes through the region.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Patchy morning fog, afternoon sunshine with an isolated shower. HIGH: 83

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mild with patchy fog developing late. LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, very warm, a few afternoon showers/storms. 62/87 (Record: 86 - 1974)

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 64/86 (Record: 88 - 2024)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 63/86

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 64/86 (Record: 89 - 1967)

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with afternoon showers/storms. 66/84

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler. 58/74

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: Saturday, March 7, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️