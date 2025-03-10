Jacksonville, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking heavy rainfall for Monday morning’s commute.

A flood watch is in effect for most of our viewing area.

Showers will lighten up by lunchtime. But a few isolated showers may redevelop by the afternoon as the system moves east.

Expect highs in the 60s in Southeast Georgia, and lower to mid 70s in Northeast Florida.

Overnight, we’ll drop into the lower to mid-40s. Tuesday will be sunny and mild with highs in the mid-70s.

Practice rounds for The Players Championship look dry and mild.

TODAY: First Alert Weather Day. Heavy showers and thunderstorms for the morning commute. Isolated afternoon showers. HIGH: 72

TONIGHT: Turning mostly clear and chilly. LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Sunny and nice. 46/76

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm. 45/80

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 49/77

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 55/79

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 58/83

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with late afternoon showers/storms arriving. 61/80

