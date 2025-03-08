Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s emergency room to remain a 24/7 operation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Naval Hospital Jacksonville announced on Saturday that it’s emergency room will remain operating on a 24-hour, 7 days a week basis.

Action News Jax told you HERE when the hospital announced the hours of operation would be reduced.

In a post on Facebook, the Naval Hospital made the following statement:

“We are pleased to share that, through the support of the Defense Health Agency and Navy Medicine, our Emergency Room will continue operating 24/7 as part of our ongoing mission to serve our nation’s heroes and their families. Naval Hospital Jacksonville remains committed to providing exceptional care to our patients and ensuring access to the services they rely on. Since 1941, we have been dedicated to delivering trusted care, and that commitment remains as strong as ever.”

