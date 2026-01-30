First Alert Weather Days Saturday, Sunday, Monday for bitterly cold temperatures in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday as the First Alert Weather Team is tracking bitterly cold temperatures for those days.

Action News Jax first told you about the First Alert Weather Days on Tuesday.

Here’s what First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said you can expect for the weekend:

Air temperatures in Jacksonville/Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia will be below freezing (32 degrees) for about 40 out of 48 hours from Saturday evening through Monday morning.

Wind chills will be as low as 10 degrees early Sunday then winds will not be as strong by later Sunday through Monday.

The mildest temperatures will be Saturday morning, well above freezing, with falling temperatures through the afternoon Saturday.

Record cold will follow for Saturday night through Monday. While a snow flurry or some light sleet may occur late Saturday into Saturday evening, Buresh said he expects no accumulations.

There will be significant snow and poor driving conditions in the Carolinas and Eastern/Northeast Georgia.

What to expect for the First Alert Weather Days First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Saturday, Sunday and Monday (Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2026) (maxuser)

