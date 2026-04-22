First Alert Weather: Dry conditions continue, very high wildfire risk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A dry and cool morning commute.

Calm winds will allow any wildfire smoke to settle to the surface through mid-morning.

Still a very high wildfire risk today for NE Florida and SE Georgia.

Highs in the mid 70s at the coast and lower 80s well inland.

Partly cloudy skies with winds out of the SSE at 5 -15 mph.

Some smoke from wildfire smoke across the area today.

The long-range outlook remains pretty dry with only and isolated shower over the weekend and early next week with the sea breeze.

Fire danger will stay top of mind with the worsening drought until further notice.

Railroad fire is still listed at 4,112 acres. Should get an update today. (50% contained)



Brantley Hwy 82 fire in GA is 3,800 acres, per GA Forestry, as of early this morning. (10% contained)

TODAY: Partly cloudy and dry. High: 81

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 55

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. 55/82

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm. 56/84

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. 59/88

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. 61/88

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. 63/87

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 64/88

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