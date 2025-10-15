First Alert Weather: Dry mild weather continues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Clear, cool nights & sunny, mild to warm days through Friday into the weekend. Lows will be in the 50s inland to the 60s at the beaches, with highs in the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to 80-85 inland.

A weak cool front will move across the area Sunday night, but bring little in the way of any significant weather changes, with perhaps only a very isolated, brief sprinkle or light shower Sunday night/early Monday, followed by a return of dry air early next week & warm daytime temps.

Tropics:

Tropical Storm “Lorenzo” will soon dissipate over the Eastern Atlantic.

A tropical system may try to develop over the Caribbean later next week & beyond. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear & nice. Low: 59

Clear & nice. Low: 59 THURSDAY: Mostly sunny & mild. High: 81

Mostly sunny & mild. High: 81 THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 58

Clear. Low: 58 FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 81

Sunny. High: 81 SATURDAY: Sunny. 57/82

Sunny. 57/82 SUNDAY: Partly sunny & warm with a sprinkle at night. 62/83

Partly sunny & warm with a sprinkle at night. 62/83 MONDAY: Partly sunny & mild. 61/81

Partly sunny & mild. 61/81 TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 60/83

Partly sunny. 60/83 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny & warm. 61/85