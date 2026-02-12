First Alert Weather: Dry through Sunday morning, then beneficial rain later Sunday into Sunday night

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Dry and high wildfire risk, mild temperatures and high pollen counts will continue through Saturday.
- Overnight temperatures will fall into the 40s with afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s Friday and 70-75 Saturday.
- An approaching cold front will bring some beneficial rain and a few thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and night. But the day will begin windy and warm, with a high wildfire threat. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s prior to the rain.
- Early next week will be cooler with a return to dry conditions other than a few brief light showers lingering into Monday.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 45
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 71, near 60s at the beaches.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Fair to partly cloudy. Low: 47
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 73
SUNDAY: Windy and warm with increasing clouds, showers and a few thunderstorms later in the day into the evening. 59/81
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a brief shower. 53/69
TUESDAY: Sunny. 50/71
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 50/79
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 52/80
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️