First Alert Weather: Dry through Sunday morning, then beneficial rain later Sunday into Sunday night

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Dry and high wildfire risk, mild temperatures and high pollen counts will continue through Saturday.

Overnight temperatures will fall into the 40s with afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s Friday and 70-75 Saturday.

An approaching cold front will bring some beneficial rain and a few thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and night. But the day will begin windy and warm, with a high wildfire threat. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s prior to the rain.

Early next week will be cooler with a return to dry conditions other than a few brief light showers lingering into Monday.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 45

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 71, near 60s at the beaches.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Fair to partly cloudy. Low: 47

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 73

SUNDAY: Windy and warm with increasing clouds, showers and a few thunderstorms later in the day into the evening. 59/81

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a brief shower. 53/69

TUESDAY: Sunny. 50/71

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 50/79

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 52/80

