FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few afternoon showers/storms before heating up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning commute with areas of fog developing.

Temperatures in the 60s and 70s this morning.

Highs today in the lower to mid 80s.

A few widely scattered afternoon showers/storms developing after 2 p.m.

Dry tomorrow and for the rest of the week and weekend

Heating to near or right at record levels Friday and into the weekend.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

TODAY: Some AM fog. Partly sunny. A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. 63/88

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, heating up. 65/91

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. 69/94 (Record: 96 - 1995)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot. 70/96 (Record: 96 - 1995)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. 71/95 (Record: 96 - 1899)

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. 69/94 (Record: 97 - 1960)

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.