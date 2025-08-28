FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few morning coastal showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we are tracking a few showers closer to the coast for the early morning commute.

Temperatures in the 70s.

Today will be warm with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy at times this afternoon.

A few late afternoon showers/storms will develop.

Higher humidity tomorrow with more coverage of afternoon showers and storms for Friday and the holiday weekend.

Heavy rain at times over the weekend.

Labor Day itself will feature highs in the 80s and a few showers and thunderstorms.

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Fernand remains weak with no threat to land in the Northern Atlantic.

We will watch a tropical wave emerge of the coast of Africa this weekend.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with AM coastal showers. A few afternoon showers/storms. HIGH: 90

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with an isolated coastal shower. LOW: 73

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 72/87

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 72/86

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms. 73/86

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms. 72/87

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 71/86

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 70/87

