FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few showers this afternoon before widespread rain this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning, we are tracking partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s inland and 70s along the coast.

Humidity isn’t too bad to start the day.

Highs today will reach the mid to upper 80s

Humidity increases this afternoon and a few showers will develop and head inland off the Atlantic.

A few downpours are possible.

Wednesday & Thursday look wet with mostly cloudy skies & scattered showers. An embedded storm is possible.

Still a few showers/storms around on Friday and into the weekend in the afternoons.

Rainfall totals will likely be 1-2″+ closer to the coast and 1+ inches well inland through Friday.

TROPICS:

An area of weak low pressure will develop by midweek northeast of Jacksonville and near the coast of the Carolina’s. While this area has been highlighted in yellow by the NHC for a low risk of development, there will be few if any direct impacts to Jax/NE Fl./SE Ga. Tropical moisture will bring showers & storms to the local area with or without any low pressure actually developing.

Keeping an eye on the Western Caribbean & Southern Gulf for possible longer range tropical development – not likely until at least sometime next week, if at all. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few afternoon showers/embedded storm. High: 89

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Coastal shower. Low: 72

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, Showers. Isolated embedded storms. 72/83

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, On and off showers/Isolated storm. 72/87

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 72/91

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, A few showers/storms. 71/93

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, A few showers/storms. 72/94

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers/storms. 73/91

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.