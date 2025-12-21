First Alert Weather: Foggy start to another beautiful day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning there are areas of dense fog, and a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.

Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s.

After the fog clears, temperatures will rapidly warm up into the lower 70s under abundant sunshine.

Gusty winds will develop tonight and make for a breezy Monday with slightly cooler temperatures in the 60s.

A stray, very light coastal shower is not out of the question late Monday with the onshore winds.

Temperatures will then rebound Tuesday through Christmas with highs in the middle 70s and plenty of sunshine.

TODAY: Morning fog, then mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 72

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy after midnight. LOW: 50

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. 50/67

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 52/76

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly sunny and nice. 50/76

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny and nice. 50/76

FRIDAY: Sunny and warm. 50/77

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 53/73

