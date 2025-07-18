FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat cranking up for the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a mild and muggy morning commute.

Hot afternoon with highs in the lower to mid 90s and feels like temperatures 105+.

A few late afternoon/early evening showers/storms well inland.

Locally heavy downpours and lightning are the main threats.

The heat cranks up as we head into the weekend.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 90s with feels like temps. 105-110!

We could see some heat advisories over the weekend.

We will see only an isolated shower/storm over the weekend.

TROPICS

No areas of concern.

More details: Talking the Tropics with Mike

TODAY: Partly cloudy & hot, a few late afternoon inland showers/storms. High: 95 (Feels like: 105+)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated well inland shower early. Low: 77

SATURDAY: Partly sunny & hot, isolated afternoon shower/storm. 74/96 (Feels like: 107-110)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon storm. 75/98 (Feels like: 107-110)

MONDAY: Partly sunny and hot. A few afternoon storms. 77/97 (Feels like: 107-110)

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. 75/93

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered afternoon showers/storms. 74/93

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. A few afternoon showers/storms. 74/92

