First Alert Weather: High fire danger & lots of pollen, but nice weather otherwise

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • It was a sunny & cool but nice day
  • Pine pollen counts are still high and there have been a few wildfire reports today
  • Winds have decreased today and will continue to stay light the next couple of days
  • Light winds tonight will allow some frost to develop tonight, near & west of I-95
  • We also have a light freeze in store inland, mainly in SE GA
  • Temps steadily warm the next few days, well into the 70s by mid-week
  • And besides some spots inland approaching freezing early Monday, there is no other threat for frost/freezes
  • Long-range forecast models have no clue what the long term forecast holds
  • I’m not optimistic about rain during the next week
  • Winds stay down and humidity should increase a bit through the week, which should help a little with fires
  • But the lack of rain means wildfire danger and pollen will still be problems to think about

TONIGHT: Clear & Chilly. Inland Frost & Freezes. Low: 34

TOMORROW: Sunny & A Touch Cool but Pleasant. High: 65

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. 40/68

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 42/73

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny & Mild. 49/78

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. 52/74

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 53/77

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. 50/67

