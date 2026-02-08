First Alert Weather: High fire danger & lots of pollen, but nice weather otherwise

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- It was a sunny & cool but nice day
- Pine pollen counts are still high and there have been a few wildfire reports today
- Winds have decreased today and will continue to stay light the next couple of days
- Light winds tonight will allow some frost to develop tonight, near & west of I-95
- We also have a light freeze in store inland, mainly in SE GA
- Temps steadily warm the next few days, well into the 70s by mid-week
- And besides some spots inland approaching freezing early Monday, there is no other threat for frost/freezes
- Long-range forecast models have no clue what the long term forecast holds
- I’m not optimistic about rain during the next week
- Winds stay down and humidity should increase a bit through the week, which should help a little with fires
- But the lack of rain means wildfire danger and pollen will still be problems to think about
TONIGHT: Clear & Chilly. Inland Frost & Freezes. Low: 34
TOMORROW: Sunny & A Touch Cool but Pleasant. High: 65
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. 40/68
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 42/73
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny & Mild. 49/78
THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. 52/74
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 53/77
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. 50/67
