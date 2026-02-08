First Alert Weather: High fire danger & lots of pollen, but nice weather otherwise

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It was a sunny & cool but nice day

Pine pollen counts are still high and there have been a few wildfire reports today

Winds have decreased today and will continue to stay light the next couple of days

Light winds tonight will allow some frost to develop tonight, near & west of I-95

We also have a light freeze in store inland, mainly in SE GA

Temps steadily warm the next few days, well into the 70s by mid-week

And besides some spots inland approaching freezing early Monday, there is no other threat for frost/freezes

Long-range forecast models have no clue what the long term forecast holds

I’m not optimistic about rain during the next week

Winds stay down and humidity should increase a bit through the week, which should help a little with fires

But the lack of rain means wildfire danger and pollen will still be problems to think about

TONIGHT: Clear & Chilly. Inland Frost & Freezes. Low: 34

TOMORROW: Sunny & A Touch Cool but Pleasant. High: 65

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. 40/68

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 42/73

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny & Mild. 49/78

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. 52/74

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 53/77

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. 50/67

