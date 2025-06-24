First Alert Weather: Highs in the ‘90s as brief dry streak continues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a break from rain through mid-week, with continuing hot conditions.
Notes from the meteorologist:
- Dry & hot through Wed. with afternoon highs in the 90s inland to the 80s at the beaches.
- Isolated to widely scattered showers & storms will develop Thursday – primarily inland near & west of I-95.
- Scattered storms will increase daily Friday through the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will be seasonally hot & humid, topping out in the low 90s.
TROPICS: Weak tropical storm Andrea has formed over the N. Atlantic & will soon dissipate with no impact to any land areas. “Barry” is the next name on the Atlantic list. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
First Alert 7-Day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 73
- WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. High: 95… cooler at the beaches.
- WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 72
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated inland shower/t’storm. High: 93
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers/t’storms. 74/92
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny, scattered showers & t’storms. 73/93
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers & t’storms 72/94
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers & storms. 72/92
- WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers & t’storms. 73/91
