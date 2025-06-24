Local

First Alert Weather: Highs in the ‘90s as brief dry streak continues

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a break from rain through mid-week, with continuing hot conditions.

Notes from the meteorologist:

  • Dry & hot through Wed. with afternoon highs in the 90s inland to the 80s at the beaches.
  • Isolated to widely scattered showers & storms will develop Thursday – primarily inland near & west of I-95.
  • Scattered storms will increase daily Friday through the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will be seasonally hot & humid, topping out in the low 90s.

TROPICS: Weak tropical storm Andrea has formed over the N. Atlantic & will soon dissipate with no impact to any land areas. “Barry” is the next name on the Atlantic list. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 73
  • WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. High: 95… cooler at the beaches.
  • WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 72
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated inland shower/t’storm. High: 93
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers/t’storms. 74/92
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny, scattered showers & t’storms. 73/93
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers & t’storms 72/94
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers & storms. 72/92
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers & t’storms. 73/91

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read