First Alert Weather: Highs in the ‘90s as brief dry streak continues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a break from rain through mid-week, with continuing hot conditions.

Notes from the meteorologist:

Dry & hot through Wed. with afternoon highs in the 90s inland to the 80s at the beaches.

Isolated to widely scattered showers & storms will develop Thursday – primarily inland near & west of I-95.

Scattered storms will increase daily Friday through the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will be seasonally hot & humid, topping out in the low 90s.

TROPICS: Weak tropical storm Andrea has formed over the N. Atlantic & will soon dissipate with no impact to any land areas. “Barry” is the next name on the Atlantic list. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 73

Clear. Low: 73 WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. High: 95… cooler at the beaches.

Mostly to partly sunny. High: 95… cooler at the beaches. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 72

Mostly clear. Low: 72 THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated inland shower/t’storm. High: 93

Partly sunny with an isolated inland shower/t’storm. High: 93 FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers/t’storms. 74/92

Partly sunny with a few showers/t’storms. 74/92 SATURDAY: Partly sunny, scattered showers & t’storms. 73/93

Partly sunny, scattered showers & t’storms. 73/93 SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers & t’storms 72/94

Partly sunny with scattered showers & t’storms 72/94 TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers & storms. 72/92

Partly sunny with scattered showers & storms. 72/92 WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers & t’storms. 73/91

