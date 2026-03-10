First Alert Weather: Hot afternoons and tracking some rain chances

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is mild with temperatures in the 60s under partly cloudy skies.
- Today will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland and in the low 80s along the coast.
- Nice weather for Military Appreciation Day and concert at TPC Sawgrass.
- If Jacksonville reaches 90°F today, it will tie 3/10/1974 as the earliest 1st 90° day in Jacksonville history.
- Wednesday will be similarly warm with more places reaching 90° in the afternoon.
- A cold front will sweep across our area Thursday and slow down to our south Friday. This front will bring showers and a few storms to the area Thursday (morning/midday in Georgia, afternoon/evening in Florida).
- The front’s slow departure Friday, combined with onshore winds, will keep a chance of coastal showers in the forecast Friday.
- We will briefly dry out Saturday before additional showers develop Sunday into Monday.
- Watching Thursday, Friday, and Sunday for some showers at THE PLAYERS.
- Rain totals will average 0.5-1″ over the next 7 days, helping slightly with ongoing drought conditions.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. HIGH: 89 (Record: 91 - 1974)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. LOW: 64
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. 64/89 (Record: 89 - 1967)
THURSDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy. AM showers in GA before PM showers/storms in FL. 66/81
FRIDAY: Isolated morning showers. Some afternoon sun. 53/71
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. 56/79
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. 58/82
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower. 62/81
