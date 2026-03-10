First Alert Weather: Hot afternoons and tracking some rain chances

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is mild with temperatures in the 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Today will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland and in the low 80s along the coast.

Nice weather for Military Appreciation Day and concert at TPC Sawgrass.

If Jacksonville reaches 90°F today, it will tie 3/10/1974 as the earliest 1 st 90° day in Jacksonville history.

Wednesday will be similarly warm with more places reaching 90° in the afternoon.

A cold front will sweep across our area Thursday and slow down to our south Friday. This front will bring showers and a few storms to the area Thursday (morning/midday in Georgia, afternoon/evening in Florida).

The front’s slow departure Friday, combined with onshore winds, will keep a chance of coastal showers in the forecast Friday.

We will briefly dry out Saturday before additional showers develop Sunday into Monday.

Watching Thursday, Friday, and Sunday for some showers at THE PLAYERS .

. Rain totals will average 0.5-1″ over the next 7 days, helping slightly with ongoing drought conditions.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. HIGH: 89 (Record: 91 - 1974)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. 64/89 (Record: 89 - 1967)

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy. AM showers in GA before PM showers/storms in FL. 66/81

FRIDAY: Isolated morning showers. Some afternoon sun. 53/71

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. 56/79

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. 58/82

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower. 62/81

