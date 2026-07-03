First Alert Weather: Hot and humid holiday weekend with afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

This evening will feature a few isolated inland showers west of Jacksonville.

We will dip into the lower to mid 70s tomorrow morning.

A mainly dry morning to kick off the 4th of July.

Highs will be in the mid 90s inland and near 90 degrees along the coast.

Feels like temperatures will be 100-105 degrees.

A few afternoon storms will develop inland and especially south of I-10.

Fireworks for Jacksonville appear to be dry tomorrow night.

Coverage of afternoon and early evening storms picks up again on Sunday.

Next week will start off very hot and humid.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s inland.



Feels like temps will be 105+ Monday and Tuesday during the peak heating hours of the afternoon.

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Tropics:

No areas of concern.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 75

TOMORROW: Partly sunny, a few inland afternoon showers/storms. High: 93 (Feels like: 100-105)

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 75/93 (Feels like: 105)

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon storms. 75/94 (Feels like: 105)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and HOT, isolated afternoon shower. 77/97 (Feels like: 105+)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, isolated afternoon shower. 78/98 (Feels like: 105+)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, isolated afternoon shower/storm.. 78/94 (Feels like: 100+)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, isolated afternoon shower/storm. 75/95

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