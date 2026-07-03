First Alert Weather: Hot and humid holiday weekend with afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- This evening will feature a few isolated inland showers west of Jacksonville.
- We will dip into the lower to mid 70s tomorrow morning.
- A mainly dry morning to kick off the 4th of July.
- Highs will be in the mid 90s inland and near 90 degrees along the coast.
- Feels like temperatures will be 100-105 degrees.
- A few afternoon storms will develop inland and especially south of I-10.
- Fireworks for Jacksonville appear to be dry tomorrow night.
- Coverage of afternoon and early evening storms picks up again on Sunday.
- Next week will start off very hot and humid.
- Highs in the mid to upper 90s inland.
- Feels like temps will be 105+ Monday and Tuesday during the peak heating hours of the afternoon.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Tropics:
- No areas of concern.
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 75
- TOMORROW: Partly sunny, a few inland afternoon showers/storms. High: 93 (Feels like: 100-105)
- SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 75/93 (Feels like: 105)
- MONDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon storms. 75/94 (Feels like: 105)
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny and HOT, isolated afternoon shower. 77/97 (Feels like: 105+)
- WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, isolated afternoon shower. 78/98 (Feels like: 105+)
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny, isolated afternoon shower/storm.. 78/94 (Feels like: 100+)
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny, isolated afternoon shower/storm. 75/95
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood