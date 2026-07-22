First Alert Weather: Hot and humid, mainly dry afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm with temperatures near 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Another hot summer day is ahead, with highs in the middle to upper 90s inland and lower 90s along the coast.

Feels like temperatures will be 100-105 this afternoon.

Plenty of dry time is expected today, though an isolated afternoon shower is possible.

Most neighborhoods don’t see rain today.

The heat continues into the weekend with highs in the mid 90s.

An isolated afternoon storm returns tomorrow and Friday.

This weekend will be hot with afternoon storms developing.

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm “Bertha” is slowly moving west across the Northern Gulf.

The storm should make an initial landfall along Louisiana’s coastline sometime today as it continues west.

No local impacts from “Bertha.”

There are no other areas to watch in the tropics.

TODAY: Partly sunny and hot, isolated afternoon shower possible. HIGH: 96 (Feels like: 105+)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 75

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 75/96

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 76/95

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 76/95

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and storms. 76/94

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms. 76/94

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower/storm. 77/96

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