WARNING: NAS Jax training may increase noise in surrounding neighborhoods

NAS JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — NAS Jacksonville is warning residents in neighborhoods surrounding its Naval Outlying Landing Field Whitehouse in northwest Jacksonville that planned military aircraft training may increase noise levels in the area.

The training is scheduled for Wednesday through August 14, according to an NAS Jax news release. The Naval Outlying Landing Field Whitehouse, or NOLF Whitehouse, is a 2,400-acre military aviation field.

“Residents in neighborhoods surrounding the area may notice an increase in aircraft activity and noise during this training period,” the news release states.

Any complaints should be sent to the following email: NASJAX.NOISECOMPLAINTS@US.NAVY.MIL

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