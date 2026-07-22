Former St. Augustine business owner sentenced to 29 years in child sexual abuse material case

Jack Dymond Leach, 44, the former owner of St. Augustine-based Dymeng Technology Solutions, has been sentenced to 29 years in federal prison for attempting to solicit child sexual abuse material.

United States District Judge Wendy W. Berger also ordered Leach to serve a lifetime term of supervised release, pay $103,000 in restitution to child victims and register as a sex offender, according to a news release Tuesday from the U.S. Attorneys Office.

Leach’s sentencing follows his arrest on May 29, 2025 and his guilty plea on Oct. 21, 2025. The investigation began in March 2025 when agents from Homeland Security Investigations identified Leach’s online activity communicating with individuals in the Philippines known to traffic children for sexual exploitation.

According to court documents and evidence presented in open court, HSI analysts in Jacksonville discovered information associated with a specific online communications application account. This account, later identified as belonging to Leach, was found to be communicating with two other application accounts in the Philippines that had been used in 2023 to traffic children for sexual exploitation.

Between November 2023 and March 2024, Leach’s application account and the two accounts used by child traffickers in the Philippines exchanged 1,287 messages and numerous media files, the news release states. On Nov. 21, 2023, Leach sent a text message to a trafficker stating, “i like 3y, 5y, 8y,” to which the trafficker responded, “I c[a]n get that age, the news release states.”

The next day Leach texted, “will [the child] make dirty pics or vids …” and offered to pay for them. On Dec. 2, 2023, Leach offered to pay the trafficker for producing and sending a video depicting a child engaging in specific sexually explicit conduct. Leach and the trafficker discussed potential payment methods via text message. Three days later, on Dec. 5, 2023, Leach sent the trafficker $160 to produce and send the video of the child being sexually abused.

Leach also attempted to have traffickers molest two other children to create and send him videos of their abuse, the news release states. Federal search warrants were executed on May 8, 2025, at Leach’s residence and business. HSI agents and other law enforcement personnel seized numerous electronic devices used by Leach. A forensic examination of these devices revealed at least 933 photos depicting young children being sexually abused, the news release states.

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