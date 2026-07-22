Honoring the legacy of ‘Mrs. Mary’ at PACE Center for Girls in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman who impacted the lives of thousands of girls at the Pace Center for Girls in Jacksonville has died. Ms. Mary Warner died on June 9.

Action News Jax first introduced you to her in 2025.

After more than 23 years of life-changing work at Jacksonville PACE Center, Mrs. Mary Warner died at 90 years old.

“Her goal was to make sure that every girl felt loved and that they had a future. And she was going to make that she played a huge part in that because it was very important to her, said Tammy Garrett, Development director.

Since 2003, Director Tammy Garrett says Mrs. Mary was able to help over 3,500 girls. Giving them their FREE dream shopping experience and making an undeniable impact.

“She just made me smile every time she came, because she has this amazing energy. And she had this way of making everybody feel comfortable while shopping,” said Brianna Seymour, student.

While being interviewed in 2025, Warner was asked what her legacy was. She said:

“Love of the volunteers, for the girls, the camaraderie of the volunteer, they begin to know each other and love each other. Loving these girls. Sometimes I almost feel like I have 85 granddaughters or great granddaughters. For some reason all my life, my favorite has been when I’ve been working with young people because they’re our future. I want it to be a good future for them and for our world.”

PACE Jacksonville confirms the boutique will remain open and operating.

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