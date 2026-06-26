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First Alert Weather: Hot weekend ahead

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
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First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • Scattered storms will diminish this evening with muggy lows in the 70s.
  • A hot weekend ahead with highs in the mid to upper 90s, feel-like temps. 102-107. There will only be isolated to widely scattered afternoon storms moving northeast, so a few storms will make it to the coast.
  • Shower & t’storm coverage will increase Monday afternoon, followed by slightly cooler temps. for the middle of next week.

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Tropics:

  • Nothin’ cookin’. “Bertha” is the next name on the Atlantic list. Weak low pressure may try to develop next week near/east of Florida.

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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First Alert Weather:

  • TONIGHT: A few lingering storms early… partly cloudy Low: 74
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny & hot with isolated afternoon t’storms. High: 94
  • SATURDAY NIGHT: Isolated storm early… partly cloudy.  Low: 74
  • SUNDAY: Hot… partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. High: 96
  • MONDAY: Partly cloudy with midday/afternoon showers & storms. 77/95
  • TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers & storms. 74/89
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers & t’storms. 73/89
  • THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, an isolated storm. 72/93
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny, isolated t’storm. 74/93

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

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