First Alert Weather: Hot weekend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

Scattered storms will diminish this evening with muggy lows in the 70s.

A hot weekend ahead with highs in the mid to upper 90s, feel-like temps. 102-107. There will only be isolated to widely scattered afternoon storms moving northeast, so a few storms will make it to the coast.

Shower & t’storm coverage will increase Monday afternoon, followed by slightly cooler temps. for the middle of next week.

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Tropics:

Nothin’ cookin’. “Bertha” is the next name on the Atlantic list. Weak low pressure may try to develop next week near/east of Florida.

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First Alert Weather:

TONIGHT: A few lingering storms early… partly cloudy Low: 74

A few lingering storms early… partly cloudy Low: 74 SATURDAY: Partly sunny & hot with isolated afternoon t’storms. High: 94

Partly sunny & hot with isolated afternoon t’storms. High: 94 SATURDAY NIGHT: Isolated storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 74

Isolated storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 74 SUNDAY: Hot… partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. High: 96

Hot… partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. High: 96 MONDAY: Partly cloudy with midday/afternoon showers & storms. 77/95

Partly cloudy with midday/afternoon showers & storms. 77/95 TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers & storms. 74/89

Partly cloudy with a few showers & storms. 74/89 WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers & t’storms. 73/89

Partly cloudy with a few showers & t’storms. 73/89 THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, an isolated storm. 72/93

Partly cloudy, an isolated storm. 72/93 FRIDAY: Partly sunny, isolated t’storm. 74/93

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