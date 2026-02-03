First Alert Weather: Inland morning freeze, Milder mornings on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are in the upper 20s to lower 30s inland and upper 30s to lower 40s along the coast.
- Widespread frost and freeze this morning.
- We have now tied the record number of consecutive freezes in JAX at 8.
- Highs today in the lower to mid 60s!
- Sunshine and dry weather prevails through late Wednesday, with highs into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees Wednesday.
- A few showers are possible with another front late Wednesday/early Thursday. Significant rain is not expected.
- Severe to extreme drought conditions (and thus elevated wildfire conditions) persist across our entire area.
- Another inland freeze arrives Friday morning.
- The weekend looks mostly sunny with cool mornings and mild afternoons.
TODAY: Inland AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 64
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 40
WEDNESDAY: Becoming cloudy, late evening showers. 40/69
THURSDAY: A few showers early, then partly sunny. 43/54
FRIDAY: Inland light frost/freeze. Mostly sunny. 33/62
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 40/65
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 37/68
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 43/68
