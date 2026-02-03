First Alert Weather: Inland morning freeze, Milder mornings on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are in the upper 20s to lower 30s inland and upper 30s to lower 40s along the coast.

Widespread frost and freeze this morning.

We have now tied the record number of consecutive freezes in JAX at 8.

Highs today in the lower to mid 60s!

Sunshine and dry weather prevails through late Wednesday, with highs into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees Wednesday.

A few showers are possible with another front late Wednesday/early Thursday. Significant rain is not expected.

Severe to extreme drought conditions (and thus elevated wildfire conditions) persist across our entire area.

Another inland freeze arrives Friday morning.

The weekend looks mostly sunny with cool mornings and mild afternoons.

TODAY: Inland AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 64

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: Becoming cloudy, late evening showers. 40/69

THURSDAY: A few showers early, then partly sunny. 43/54

FRIDAY: Inland light frost/freeze. Mostly sunny. 33/62

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 40/65

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 37/68

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 43/68

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️