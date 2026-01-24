Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Large temperatures swing over the next few days

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
  • Saturday morning is cool with temperatures in the 50s, with mostly cloudy skies and patchy drizzle.
  • Saturday will stay mostly cloudy and cool, with highs struggling to reach 60 for much of the area. 
  • Sunday will be significantly warmer ahead of a strong Arctic cold front. Highs will soar into the low 80s in the afternoon, near record levels.
  • The cold front will bring a few showers and isolated storms to our area late tomorrow night/early Monday morning.
  • Temperatures will crash behind the front. It will be very cold next week with nightly freezes.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool, breezy with a brief sprinkle. HIGH: 61

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, warming after midnight. LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. 54/81 (Record: 83 - 2023)

MONDAY: Cloudy with a few showers before sunrise. Windy and cooling through the day. 53/58

TUESDAY: Morning frost/freeze, sunny and cold. 27/49

WEDNESDAY: Morning frost/freeze, partly cloudy, breezy, cold. 28/57

THURSDAY: Morning frost/freeze, partly cloudy, cool. 32/54

FRIDAY: Morning frost/freeze, partly cloudy. 29/55

