FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Large temperatures swing over the next few days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:
- Saturday morning is cool with temperatures in the 50s, with mostly cloudy skies and patchy drizzle.
- Saturday will stay mostly cloudy and cool, with highs struggling to reach 60 for much of the area.
- Sunday will be significantly warmer ahead of a strong Arctic cold front. Highs will soar into the low 80s in the afternoon, near record levels.
- The cold front will bring a few showers and isolated storms to our area late tomorrow night/early Monday morning.
- Temperatures will crash behind the front. It will be very cold next week with nightly freezes.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool, breezy with a brief sprinkle. HIGH: 61
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, warming after midnight. LOW: 54
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. 54/81 (Record: 83 - 2023)
MONDAY: Cloudy with a few showers before sunrise. Windy and cooling through the day. 53/58
TUESDAY: Morning frost/freeze, sunny and cold. 27/49
WEDNESDAY: Morning frost/freeze, partly cloudy, breezy, cold. 28/57
THURSDAY: Morning frost/freeze, partly cloudy, cool. 32/54
FRIDAY: Morning frost/freeze, partly cloudy. 29/55
