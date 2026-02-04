Local

First Alert Weather: Mild afternoon before a few showers arrive

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking above freezing temperatures this morning.

  • Mostly sunny in NE Florida this morning and through much of the day.
    • Highs will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s in Jacksonville.
  • Cloudy skies will be present over SE Georgia for much of the day
  • A few light showers arrive tonight ahead of a cold front.
  • Showers should be exiting our area in time for the AM commute tomorrow.
  • Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy tomorrow as our weather turns cooler and breezy.
    • Highs tomorrow back down to the mid 50s.
  • An inland frost/freeze returns Friday morning.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Clouds and showers arrive at night. HIGH: 69

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers. LOW: 43

THURSDAY: A few showers early, then becoming partly cloudy and breezy. 43/54

FRIDAY: Inland AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny. 30/62

SATURDAY: Sunny. 37/65

SUNDAY: Sunny. 37/68

MONDAY: Sunny. 43/71

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/73

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: February 4, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

