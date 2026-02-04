First Alert Weather: Mild afternoon before a few showers arrive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking above freezing temperatures this morning.
- Mostly sunny in NE Florida this morning and through much of the day.
- Highs will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s in Jacksonville.
- Cloudy skies will be present over SE Georgia for much of the day
- A few light showers arrive tonight ahead of a cold front.
- Showers should be exiting our area in time for the AM commute tomorrow.
- Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy tomorrow as our weather turns cooler and breezy.
- Highs tomorrow back down to the mid 50s.
- An inland frost/freeze returns Friday morning.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Clouds and showers arrive at night. HIGH: 69
TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers. LOW: 43
THURSDAY: A few showers early, then becoming partly cloudy and breezy. 43/54
FRIDAY: Inland AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny. 30/62
SATURDAY: Sunny. 37/65
SUNDAY: Sunny. 37/68
MONDAY: Sunny. 43/71
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/73
