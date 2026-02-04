First Alert Weather: Mild afternoon before a few showers arrive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking above freezing temperatures this morning.

Mostly sunny in NE Florida this morning and through much of the day.

Highs will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s in Jacksonville.

Cloudy skies will be present over SE Georgia for much of the day

A few light showers arrive tonight ahead of a cold front.

Showers should be exiting our area in time for the AM commute tomorrow.

Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy tomorrow as our weather turns cooler and breezy.

Highs tomorrow back down to the mid 50s.

An inland frost/freeze returns Friday morning.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Clouds and showers arrive at night. HIGH: 69

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers. LOW: 43

THURSDAY: A few showers early, then becoming partly cloudy and breezy. 43/54

FRIDAY: Inland AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny. 30/62

SATURDAY: Sunny. 37/65

SUNDAY: Sunny. 37/68

MONDAY: Sunny. 43/71

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/73

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: February 4, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️