First Alert Weather: Mild afternoons before some beneficial weekend rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning commute.
- Temperatures in the 30s inland and 40s around Jacksonville metro.
- Sunshine today with highs in the mid to upper 60s in Jacksonville and lower 70s well inland.
- High counts of pine and oak pollen on our First Alert Allergy Tracker!
- Mostly sunny tomorrow with highs in the lower 70s inland and upper 60s closer to the coast.
- Still a high local wildfire risk.
- Beneficial showers and a few storms are possible late Sunday/Sunday night/Early Monday.
- Rain totals from Sunday to Monday will likely be 0.5-1.5″+ in our local neighborhoods.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 71
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 47
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 47/73
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds in the afternoon. Late day showers and storms extending overnight. 59/81 (Record: 83 - 2001)
MONDAY: Shower early. Turning partly cloudy and cooler. 56/69
TUESDAY: Sunny. 50/71
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 50/79
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 52/80
