First Alert Weather: Mild evening, tracking near record highs over the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Tracking partly sunny conditions this afternoon with warm temperatures in the 80s.
- A well inland isolated shower is possible between 7 and 9 pm along I-75 to the west of Jacksonville.
- Some patchy fog will develop overnight again.
- Any fog will burn off by 9 am.
- Afternoon highs continue to be warm in the 80s on Friday into the weekend
- Some near record highs are likely way from the coast Sunday and into next week.
- A few isolated showers are possible each day through the weekend.
- Most local neighborhoods don’t see rain.
- No significant rain over the next 6 days.
- The Gate River Run Saturday looks dry, mild, and somewhat humid with warming temperatures into the 70s by mid-morning.
- Some fog is possible early between 7 and 8:30/9 AM on Saturday
- A very warm start to The Players Championship week!
- The next cold front doesn’t arrive until late next week. We will be tracking to see if any impacts for the Players tournament rounds.
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Some fog spreading inland. LOW: 61
- TOMORROW: AM patchy fog. Partly sunny. Isolated inland shower possible. High: 83
- SATURDAY: AM fog. Partly cloudy. Isolated shower. 62/83
- SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower. 62/84 (Record: 86 - 1974)
- MONDAY: Partly sunny. 64/86 (Record: 88 - 2024)
- TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 63/86
- WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 64/86 (Record: 89 - 1967)
- THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with late day showers/storms. Warm. 66/84
