FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Near record highs before a big-time winter plunge

Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

It’s been a cloudy day today, with isolated showers/drizzle here and there

Temperatures won’t drop off much tonight - clouds will help keep us in the upper to mid 50s

Offshore winds breeze up tomorrow and warm us up into the 70s & 80s by afternoon

A strong cold front approaches our area tomorrow night

A line of rain with the front will move into Southeast Georgia Sunday night, then through Jacksonville early Monday

There may be some lightning & thunder here and there, with some isolated heavy downpours of rain

The rain looks to clear Northeast Florida before sunrise Monday

Then it gets very cold

Widespread frost & freezes will push all the way to the beaches Tuesday & Wednesday mornings

We’ll see hard freezes inland both those mornings

Inland spots will encounter temps as low as 24-25 & several hours below freezing

The Jacksonville metro area will still be near & below freezing each morning through next Saturday

The long-term forecast continues cold and largely dry

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Cloudy & Cool. Low: 54

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Warm! High: 81 (Record: 83 - 2023)

MONDAY: Morning Shower, Turning Mostly Sunny. Much Cooler. 53/58

TUESDAY: AM Widespread Frost & Freezes. Sunny & Chilly. 27/49

WEDNESDAY: AM Widespread Frost & Freezes. Mostly Sunny. 28/57

THURSDAY: AM Frost & Freezes. Mostly Sunny. 32/54

FRIDAY: AM Frost & Freezes. Partly Sunny. 29/55

SATURDAY: AM Inland Freeze. Partly Sunny. 32/56

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Saturday, January 24

