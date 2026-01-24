FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Near record highs before a big-time winter plunge

Notes from the First Alert Weather team:
- It’s been a cloudy day today, with isolated showers/drizzle here and there
- Temperatures won’t drop off much tonight - clouds will help keep us in the upper to mid 50s
- Offshore winds breeze up tomorrow and warm us up into the 70s & 80s by afternoon
- A strong cold front approaches our area tomorrow night
- A line of rain with the front will move into Southeast Georgia Sunday night, then through Jacksonville early Monday
- There may be some lightning & thunder here and there, with some isolated heavy downpours of rain
- The rain looks to clear Northeast Florida before sunrise Monday
- Then it gets very cold
- Widespread frost & freezes will push all the way to the beaches Tuesday & Wednesday mornings
- We’ll see hard freezes inland both those mornings
- Inland spots will encounter temps as low as 24-25 & several hours below freezing
- The Jacksonville metro area will still be near & below freezing each morning through next Saturday
- The long-term forecast continues cold and largely dry
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
TONIGHT: Cloudy & Cool. Low: 54
TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Warm! High: 81 (Record: 83 - 2023)
MONDAY: Morning Shower, Turning Mostly Sunny. Much Cooler. 53/58
TUESDAY: AM Widespread Frost & Freezes. Sunny & Chilly. 27/49
WEDNESDAY: AM Widespread Frost & Freezes. Mostly Sunny. 28/57
THURSDAY: AM Frost & Freezes. Mostly Sunny. 32/54
FRIDAY: AM Frost & Freezes. Partly Sunny. 29/55
SATURDAY: AM Inland Freeze. Partly Sunny. 32/56
