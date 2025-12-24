First Alert Weather: Near record warm Christmas temps. will continue through the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Unseasonably warm temps. with lots of sun through the weekend. There will be some overnight/early morning fog, otherwise outstanding weather for any & all outdoor activities & travel. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with lows in the 50s. Offshore winds for much of each day will allow temps. at the beaches to soar well into the 70s.

High Christmas Day will be close to the record of 82 degrees set in 2015 & will be warmer than our Halloween & Thanksgiving Day high of 70 degrees(!).

A strong cold front will arrive late Monday, but not before another day of warm temps. with highs near 80 degrees. While a brief shower may accompany the front, no significant rain is expected, but temps. will drop some 20+ degrees for Tue. & Wed. with highs in the 50s & lows tumbling into the 30s with some inland frost by early Wed.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with some fog later. Low: 53

Mostly clear with some fog later. Low: 53 CHRISTMAS DAY: Becoming mostly sunny & warm. High: 79

Becoming mostly sunny & warm. High: 79 CHRISTMAS NIGHT: Clear, some fog late. Low: 53

Clear, some fog late. Low: 53 FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 80

Mostly sunny. High: 80 SATURDAY: Mostly sunny & warm. 56/80

Mostly sunny & warm. 56/80 SUNDAY: Mostly sunny & warm. 57/80

Mostly sunny & warm. 57/80 MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy & warm with a brief afternoon shower. 59/78

Partly sunny, breezy & warm with a brief afternoon shower. 59/78 TUESDAY: Partly sunny, windy & much cooler. 40/58

Partly sunny, windy & much cooler. 40/58 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny/breezy/chilly. 35/59

