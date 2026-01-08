First Alert Weather: Near record warm temps. through Saturday ahead of Sunday cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
Near record warm temps. & dry through Saturday. There will be fog – dense at times – tonight with low visibilities. Lows will only drop into the low 60s with some mist at times.
- Becoming partly sunny Friday with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s…. & 80-85 Saturday. West/southwest winds will allow the warmth to make it all the way to the beaches.
- A cold front arrives by midday Sunday with warm morning temps. in the 60s to around 70 with a few sprinkles & a light shower along the front. As the front pushes south, the afternoon will be mostly cloudy, breezy & cooler with temps. slowly falling through the 60s. So for the Jags game: cloudy, near 70 at kickoff with a brief shower possible… the rest of the game: cloudy, breezy, turning cooler.
- Early next week will be much cooler with highs in the 50s on Monday & a light inland freeze early in the morning.
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Foggy. Low: 60
- FRIDAY: Becoming partly sunny & warm. High: 81 (record=83/1974)
- FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low: 61
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny & warm, breezy in the afternoon. High: 82 (record=82/1957)
- SUNDAY: Very Mild with a brief sprinkle or light shower through mid-day … mostly cloudy, breezy & cooler in the afternoon. 60/68
- MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, chilly. 35/57
- TUESDAY: Partly cloudy & cool. 35/62
- WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. 45/65
- THURSDAY: Cloudy & cool with a few showers. 42/59
