First Alert Weather: Near record warm temps. through Saturday ahead of Sunday cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Near record warm temps. & dry through Saturday. There will be fog – dense at times – tonight with low visibilities. Lows will only drop into the low 60s with some mist at times.

Becoming partly sunny Friday with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s…. & 80-85 Saturday. West/southwest winds will allow the warmth to make it all the way to the beaches.

A cold front arrives by midday Sunday with warm morning temps. in the 60s to around 70 with a few sprinkles & a light shower along the front. As the front pushes south, the afternoon will be mostly cloudy, breezy & cooler with temps. slowly falling through the 60s. So for the Jags game: cloudy, near 70 at kickoff with a brief shower possible… the rest of the game: cloudy, breezy, turning cooler.

Early next week will be much cooler with highs in the 50s on Monday & a light inland freeze early in the morning.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Foggy. Low: 60

Foggy. Low: 60 FRIDAY: Becoming partly sunny & warm. High: 81 (record=83/1974)

Becoming partly sunny & warm. High: 81 (record=83/1974) FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low: 61

Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low: 61 SATURDAY: Partly sunny & warm, breezy in the afternoon. High: 82 (record=82/1957)

Partly sunny & warm, breezy in the afternoon. High: 82 (record=82/1957) SUNDAY: Very Mild with a brief sprinkle or light shower through mid-day … mostly cloudy, breezy & cooler in the afternoon. 60/68

Very Mild with a brief sprinkle or light shower through mid-day … mostly cloudy, breezy & cooler in the afternoon. 60/68 MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, chilly. 35/57

Partly cloudy, breezy, chilly. 35/57 TUESDAY: Partly cloudy & cool. 35/62

Partly cloudy & cool. 35/62 WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. 45/65

Mostly cloudy. 45/65 THURSDAY: Cloudy & cool with a few showers. 42/59

