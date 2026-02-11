Local

First Alert Weather: Not much rain, so drought conditions and high wildfire risk continue

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

  • The small amount of rain today will not help the ongoing drought conditions.  Tonight will be partly cloudy with another shot at a brief shower overnight that won’t amount to much.
  • Thursday will be cooler thanks to winds off the cool Atlantic.  Highs only near 60 degrees at & near the coast to the upper 60s inland.
  • Another warming trend will begin Friday & continue through the weekend.  Highs Friday in the low 70s … mid to upper 70s Saturday… & low 80s Sunday.
  • A stronger storm system will finally arrive later Sunday/Sunday night with what appears to be a band of widespread showers with a few embedded thunderstorms.  While it’s an opportunity for some much-needed rain, the overall dry weather pattern returns for much of next week.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Brief shower overnight otherwise partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 55
  • THURSDAY: Partly cloudy & cooler. High: 68… near 60 at the beaches.
  • THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 50
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 71 inland… 60s at the beaches.
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny.  50/76
  • SUNDAY: Breezy & warm with increasing clouds… showers & a few t’storms later in the day into the evening.  59/81
  • MONDAY: Partly cloudy & cooler. 53/72
  • TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 50/74
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 50/79

