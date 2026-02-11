First Alert Weather: Not much rain, so drought conditions and high wildfire risk continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

The small amount of rain today will not help the ongoing drought conditions. Tonight will be partly cloudy with another shot at a brief shower overnight that won’t amount to much.

Thursday will be cooler thanks to winds off the cool Atlantic. Highs only near 60 degrees at & near the coast to the upper 60s inland.

Another warming trend will begin Friday & continue through the weekend. Highs Friday in the low 70s … mid to upper 70s Saturday… & low 80s Sunday.

A stronger storm system will finally arrive later Sunday/Sunday night with what appears to be a band of widespread showers with a few embedded thunderstorms. While it’s an opportunity for some much-needed rain, the overall dry weather pattern returns for much of next week.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Brief shower overnight otherwise partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 55

Brief shower overnight otherwise partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 55 THURSDAY: Partly cloudy & cooler. High: 68… near 60 at the beaches.

Partly cloudy & cooler. High: 68… near 60 at the beaches. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 50

Partly cloudy. Low: 50 FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 71 inland… 60s at the beaches.

Partly sunny. High: 71 inland… 60s at the beaches. SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 50/76

Partly sunny. 50/76 SUNDAY: Breezy & warm with increasing clouds… showers & a few t’storms later in the day into the evening. 59/81

Breezy & warm with increasing clouds… showers & a few t’storms later in the day into the evening. 59/81 MONDAY: Partly cloudy & cooler. 53/72

Partly cloudy & cooler. 53/72 TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 50/74

Mostly sunny. 50/74 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 50/79

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast