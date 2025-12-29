FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Passing showers before much colder air surges into the area Monday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- A cold front is moving through NE Florida on Monday afternoon.
- A line of a few showers will be through Jacksonville in time for the evening commute.
- Temperatures will plummet Monday night into the 30s areawide, with a light freeze expected inland.
- Feels like temperatures will be in the 20s early Tuesday morning.
- Highs on Tuesday will be mainly in the lower to mid 50s with partly cloudy skies.
- Skies clear Tuesday night and temperatures drop to their coldest of the week—into the 20s—by Wednesday morning.
- New Year’s plans will be dry and clear but cold, with temperatures falling into the 30s by midnight 1/1. Bundle up!
- A few showers are on the way for Saturday afternoon.
- Sunday is looking DRY and seasonal for the JAGS game at 1 pm.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and much colder. LOW: 34 (Light inland freeze)
TUESDAY: Chilly day. Partly cloudy: High: 55
NYE/WEDNESDAY: AM Frost/Freeze. Sunny. 29/59
NYD/THURSDAY: AM Inland Frost/Freeze. Mostly sunny. 34/63
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 39/66
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, with afternoon showers. 50/72
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 53/66
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 46/70
