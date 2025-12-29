FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Passing showers before much colder air surges into the area Monday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

A cold front is moving through NE Florida on Monday afternoon.

A line of a few showers will be through Jacksonville in time for the evening commute.

Temperatures will plummet Monday night into the 30s areawide, with a light freeze expected inland.

Feels like temperatures will be in the 20s early Tuesday morning.

Highs on Tuesday will be mainly in the lower to mid 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Skies clear Tuesday night and temperatures drop to their coldest of the week—into the 20s—by Wednesday morning.

New Year’s plans will be dry and clear but cold, with temperatures falling into the 30s by midnight 1/1. Bundle up!

A few showers are on the way for Saturday afternoon.

Sunday is looking DRY and seasonal for the JAGS game at 1 pm.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and much colder. LOW: 34 (Light inland freeze)

TUESDAY: Chilly day. Partly cloudy: High: 55

NYE/WEDNESDAY: AM Frost/Freeze. Sunny. 29/59

NYD/THURSDAY: AM Inland Frost/Freeze. Mostly sunny. 34/63

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 39/66

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, with afternoon showers. 50/72

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 53/66

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 46/70

