First Alert Weather: Patchy morning fog and record highs in the afternoons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dry morning commute in NE Florida and SE Georgia.

Temperatures are in the 60s this morning.

Some areas of patchy fog likely this morning, especially inland.

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s inland and lower 80s closer to the coast.

Daily high temperature record: 86 - 1961

An isolated shower is possible in SE Georgia throughout the day.

Some areas of patchy dense fog tomorrow morning.

Highs tomorrow in the mid 80s.

Record high for Saturday is 86 - 2019.



An isolated shower is possible in SE Georgia during the day.

High wildfire risk continues this week

No significant rainfall through Saturday.

A few showers will move through Saturday night into Sunday.

Not as much rain as the past weekend is expected.



0.10 - 0.25″ (on the high end)

Much cooler weather for the start of next work week.

Inland freezes return by Monday morning.

TODAY: AM patchy fog. Partly cloudy and mild. SE Georgia shower. High: 87 (Record: 86 - 1961)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog developing. Low: 62

SATURDAY: AM patchy fog. Partly to mostly cloudy & warm. Shower at night. 62/86

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, A few early morning showers, turning windy and partly cloudy. 60/70 (falling into the 60s late)

MONDAY: Inland AM freeze. Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler. 35/56

TUESDAY: Inland AM freeze. Mostly sunny and chilly. 28/56

WEDNESDAY: Inland AM freeze. Mostly sunny. 32/66

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and mild. 43/75

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️