First Alert Weather: Patchy morning fog and record highs in the afternoons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dry morning commute in NE Florida and SE Georgia.
- Temperatures are in the 60s this morning.
- Some areas of patchy fog likely this morning, especially inland.
- Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s inland and lower 80s closer to the coast.
- Daily high temperature record: 86 - 1961
- An isolated shower is possible in SE Georgia throughout the day.
- Some areas of patchy dense fog tomorrow morning.
- Highs tomorrow in the mid 80s.
- Record high for Saturday is 86 - 2019.
- An isolated shower is possible in SE Georgia during the day.
- High wildfire risk continues this week
- No significant rainfall through Saturday.
- A few showers will move through Saturday night into Sunday.
- Not as much rain as the past weekend is expected.
- 0.10 - 0.25″ (on the high end)
- Much cooler weather for the start of next work week.
- Inland freezes return by Monday morning.
TODAY: AM patchy fog. Partly cloudy and mild. SE Georgia shower. High: 87 (Record: 86 - 1961)
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog developing. Low: 62
SATURDAY: AM patchy fog. Partly to mostly cloudy & warm. Shower at night. 62/86
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, A few early morning showers, turning windy and partly cloudy. 60/70 (falling into the 60s late)
MONDAY: Inland AM freeze. Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler. 35/56
TUESDAY: Inland AM freeze. Mostly sunny and chilly. 28/56
WEDNESDAY: Inland AM freeze. Mostly sunny. 32/66
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and mild. 43/75
