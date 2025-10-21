First Alert Weather: Pleasant weather continues this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is cool with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s in inland southeast Georgia to the 50s and 60s across north Florida. Skies are clear along the coast with some patchy fog inland.

Patchy fog could persist until around sunrise before clearing quickly.

Highs today will rise into the lower and middle 80s under plenty of sunshine.

Tonight will be comfortable with a dry cold front that will sweep through tomorrow morning.

The driest/coolest air of the fall season arrives Thursday morning with inland temperatures in the upper 40s, and 50s to the beaches.

TROPICS:

Invest 98L is close to becoming a tropical storm in the Caribbean. The next name is Melissa.

It is slowing down as it moves into a more favorable environment for development.

Conditions in the Caribbean are favorable for a hurricane, and Jamaica, Haiti, Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico need to monitor closely for impacts.

Long-range forecasts favor a turn north near or over Hispaniola then into the central Atlantic.

This poses no threat to Florida or Georgia.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 61/82

THURSDAY: Cool morning, sunny and nice. 49/76

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/80

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 62/80

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 65/80

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 63/80

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️