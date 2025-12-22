First Alert Weather: Pleasantly warm Christmas week ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are in the 40s and 50s under clear skies.

A surge of northeasterly winds is working its way down the coast, so today will be breezy with occasional gusts above 20 mph.

The onshore wind today will keep temperatures in check in the upper 60s to near 70, with some passing clouds and a very isolated late day/evening shower.

Temperatures rebound Tuesday well into the 70s under plenty of sunshine.

Middle to upper 70s continue through Christmas and into the weekend with dry weather.

Morning fog is likely Wednesday morning through the weekend. Some dense fog is possible.

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: December 22, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny, breezy. HIGH: 67

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with an isolated coastal shower. LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 52/76

CHRISTMAS EVE: Morning fog, then sunny and mild. 50/76

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny. 50/76

FRIDAY: Sunny. 50/77

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 53/77

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 54/77

