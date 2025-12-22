Local

First Alert Weather: Pleasantly warm Christmas week ahead

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are in the 40s and 50s under clear skies.

  • A surge of northeasterly winds is working its way down the coast, so today will be breezy with occasional gusts above 20 mph.
  • The onshore wind today will keep temperatures in check in the upper 60s to near 70, with some passing clouds and a very isolated late day/evening shower.
  • Temperatures rebound Tuesday well into the 70s under plenty of sunshine.
  • Middle to upper 70s continue through Christmas and into the weekend with dry weather.
  • Morning fog is likely Wednesday morning through the weekend. Some dense fog is possible.

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: December 22, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny, breezy. HIGH: 67

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with an isolated coastal shower. LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 52/76

CHRISTMAS EVE: Morning fog, then sunny and mild. 50/76

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny. 50/76

FRIDAY: Sunny. 50/77

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 53/77

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 54/77

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read