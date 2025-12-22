First Alert Weather: Pleasantly warm Christmas week ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are in the 40s and 50s under clear skies.
- A surge of northeasterly winds is working its way down the coast, so today will be breezy with occasional gusts above 20 mph.
- The onshore wind today will keep temperatures in check in the upper 60s to near 70, with some passing clouds and a very isolated late day/evening shower.
- Temperatures rebound Tuesday well into the 70s under plenty of sunshine.
- Middle to upper 70s continue through Christmas and into the weekend with dry weather.
- Morning fog is likely Wednesday morning through the weekend. Some dense fog is possible.
TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny, breezy. HIGH: 67
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with an isolated coastal shower. LOW: 52
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 52/76
CHRISTMAS EVE: Morning fog, then sunny and mild. 50/76
CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny. 50/76
FRIDAY: Sunny. 50/77
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 53/77
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 54/77
