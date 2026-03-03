First Alert Weather: Sea fog lingering, warm inland afternoons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Tracking a mild evening in the 60s and 50s under partly cloudy skies inland and sea fog coming and remaining at the beaches.

Some low clouds will move inland from the northeast this afternoon and evening.

Some sea fog will likely accompany the low clouds closer to the coast.

Another round of fog is likely tonight/early Wednesday morning.

An isolated shower or two is possible tomorrow with the onshore winds continuing, otherwise temperatures will be similar in the 70s inland/60s along the coast.

Most communities will stay completely dry this week.

A warming trend continues into the weekend with highs rising into the lower and middle 80s.

The Gate River Run Saturday looks dry, mild, and somewhat humid with warming temperatures into the 70s by mid-morning.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Fog developing. LOW: 57

TOMORROW: Morning fog, afternoon sun. Isolated coastal shower possible. HIGH: 79 (60s to lower 70s at the beaches)

THURSDAY: Patchy AM fog. Partly cloudy and warmer. 59/83 (Record: 87 - 2020)

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 61/83

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 62/83

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 62/84 (Record: 86 - 1974)

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 64/83

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 62/86

