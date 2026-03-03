First Alert Weather: Sea fog lingering, warm inland afternoons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Tracking a mild evening in the 60s and 50s under partly cloudy skies inland and sea fog coming and remaining at the beaches.
- Some low clouds will move inland from the northeast this afternoon and evening.
- Some sea fog will likely accompany the low clouds closer to the coast.
- Another round of fog is likely tonight/early Wednesday morning.
- An isolated shower or two is possible tomorrow with the onshore winds continuing, otherwise temperatures will be similar in the 70s inland/60s along the coast.
- Most communities will stay completely dry this week.
- A warming trend continues into the weekend with highs rising into the lower and middle 80s.
- The Gate River Run Saturday looks dry, mild, and somewhat humid with warming temperatures into the 70s by mid-morning.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Fog developing. LOW: 57
- TOMORROW: Morning fog, afternoon sun. Isolated coastal shower possible. HIGH: 79 (60s to lower 70s at the beaches)
- THURSDAY: Patchy AM fog. Partly cloudy and warmer. 59/83 (Record: 87 - 2020)
- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 61/83
- SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 62/83
- SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 62/84 (Record: 86 - 1974)
- MONDAY: Partly sunny. 64/83
- TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 62/86
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area